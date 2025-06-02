Paul Peterson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.4 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.487 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.23% of the time.