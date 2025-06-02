PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-75+3--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson's best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.406-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.487-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.141-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1450.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.606-0.462

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.4 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.487 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

