Paul Peterson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.406
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.487
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.141
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.145
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.606
|-0.462
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.4 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.487 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.