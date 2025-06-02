PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

John Pak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    John Pak will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Pak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pak at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Pak's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-72-72-73+43.800
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-67-68-69-1244.000

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.445-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.209-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0010.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.533-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.770-0.498

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.6 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sports a 0.209 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.56% of the time.
    • Pak has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

