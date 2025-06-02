John Pak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
John Pak will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Pak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Pak's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44.000
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.445
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.209
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.001
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.533
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.770
|-0.498
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.6 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sports a 0.209 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.56% of the time.
- Pak has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
