John Pak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.

Pak has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.