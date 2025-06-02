PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth in his last appearance in 2023. The tournament takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario.

    Latest odds for Rose at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Rose's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T869-69-66-71-13
    2022T469-70-67-60-14

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second in a playoff with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.199-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.071-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.127-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.039-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.359-0.497

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose's average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose has a -0.071 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32.
    • Rose ranks 37th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.04% of holes played this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

