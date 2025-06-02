Vince Covello betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Vince Covello will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Covello's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -1.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.513
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.034
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.337
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.852
|-1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.737
|-3.158
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.513 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has a -1.034 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 66.20%.
- On the greens, Covello has a -1.852 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.92.
- Covello has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 218th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 21.76%, while he breaks par 15.74% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.