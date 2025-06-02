PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025, for the RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3372-70-78-66-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4440.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0000.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2230.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.306-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3610.702

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

