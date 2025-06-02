Kurt Kitayama betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.64% of the time.