Paul Waring betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Waring at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Waring's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC77-70+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D72E--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -1.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.393-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.009-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.391-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.780-1.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.573-2.024

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has sported a -1.009 mark. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he has been breaking par 18.40% of the time.
    • Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 301.1 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

