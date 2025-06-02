Paul Waring betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Paul Waring tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Waring's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -1.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.393
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.009
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.391
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.780
|-1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.573
|-2.024
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has sported a -1.009 mark. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he has been breaking par 18.40% of the time.
- Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 301.1 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
