2H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada reacts to his shot from the 16th bunker during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament will take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing 16-under.

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Yellamaraju for the 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

