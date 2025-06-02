Ashton McCulloch betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ashton McCulloch of Canada plays his tee shot on the third hole during the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ashton McCulloch returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. McCulloch will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
McCulloch's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In McCulloch's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
McCulloch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
McCulloch's recent performances
- McCulloch's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 5-over.
- McCulloch has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCulloch has averaged -1.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCulloch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.808
McCulloch's advanced stats and rankings
- McCulloch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCulloch sported a -0.047 mark in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, McCulloch delivered a -1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- McCulloch's Strokes Gained: Total average for his last five tournaments was -1.808.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCulloch as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
