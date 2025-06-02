PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ashton McCulloch betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ashton McCulloch of Canada plays his tee shot on the third hole during the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ashton McCulloch returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. McCulloch will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for McCulloch at the RBC Canadian Open.

    McCulloch's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In McCulloch's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    McCulloch's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--

    McCulloch's recent performances

    • McCulloch's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 5-over.
    • McCulloch has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCulloch has averaged -1.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCulloch's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.808

    McCulloch's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCulloch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCulloch sported a -0.047 mark in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, McCulloch delivered a -1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • McCulloch's Strokes Gained: Total average for his last five tournaments was -1.808.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCulloch as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

