2H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Theegala's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+5
    2023T3873-70-71-69-5
    2022T5371-70-67-73+1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.175-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.293-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.021-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.047-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.537-0.882

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.293 ranks 144th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.62% ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala has posted a -0.021 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
    • Theegala's average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

