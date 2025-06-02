Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Sahith Theegala tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Theegala's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2023
|T38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|2022
|T53
|71-70-67-73
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.175
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.293
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.021
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.047
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.537
|-0.882
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.293 ranks 144th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.62% ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala has posted a -0.021 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
- Theegala's average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
