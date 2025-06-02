Matthew Anderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matthew Anderson of Canada plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Matthew Anderson returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Anderson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Anderson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Anderson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
Anderson's recent performances
- Anderson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at 5-over.
- Anderson has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Anderson has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.555
Anderson's advanced stats and rankings
- Anderson has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Anderson has averaged -0.503 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Anderson has posted an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Anderson has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Anderson has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.