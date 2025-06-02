PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Lowry will look to improve on his tie for 33rd place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Lowry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3372-68-68-68-4
    2023T4372-69-70-73-4
    2022T1067-69-69-66-9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-68-70-67-1358.714

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2300.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8950.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2850.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.002-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4120.899

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.895 this season, ranking third on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.285 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season.
    • Lowry's Driving Distance average of 294.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR in 2025.
    • He has accumulated 1,348 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Lowry has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, ranking 77th on TOUR in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

