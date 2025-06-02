Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Shane Lowry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Lowry will look to improve on his tie for 33rd place finish from last year's tournament.
Lowry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|2023
|T43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|2022
|T10
|67-69-69-66
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|58.714
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.230
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.895
|0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.285
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.002
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.412
|0.899
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.895 this season, ranking third on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.285 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season.
- Lowry's Driving Distance average of 294.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR in 2025.
- He has accumulated 1,348 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Lowry has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, ranking 77th on TOUR in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
