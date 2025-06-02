Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 25th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.
Åberg's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.444
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.125
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.071
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.214
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.033
|-0.212
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a -0.125 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
