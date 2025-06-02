Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a -0.125 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.