David Hearn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

David Hearn of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    David Hearn returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th in his most recent appearance. The tournament will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario from June 5-8, 2025.

    Latest odds for Hearn at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hearn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246967-73-72-76+8
    2023MC76-74+6
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hearn's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hearn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian Open6967-73-72-76+83.200

    Hearn's recent performances

    • Hearn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th with a score of 8-over.
    • Hearn has an average of -1.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hearn has averaged -1.780 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.780

    Hearn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hearn has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.50% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 272.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Hearn has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Hearn's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.06% for the current season.
    • He has managed to make par breakers (birdies or better) on 18.06% of holes played in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

