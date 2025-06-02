David Hearn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Hearn of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
David Hearn returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th in his most recent appearance. The tournament will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario from June 5-8, 2025.
Hearn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|69
|67-73-72-76
|+8
|2023
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hearn's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hearn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|69
|67-73-72-76
|+8
|3.200
Hearn's recent performances
- Hearn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th with a score of 8-over.
- Hearn has an average of -1.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hearn has averaged -1.780 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.780
Hearn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hearn has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.50% this season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 272.8 yards.
- On the greens, Hearn has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round this season.
- Hearn's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.06% for the current season.
- He has managed to make par breakers (birdies or better) on 18.06% of holes played in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
