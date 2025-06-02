Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Sam Burns of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Burns will look to improve upon his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament.
Burns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|T4
|67-69-65-65
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.063
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.460
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|0.003
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.050
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.655
|1.347
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 1.050.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.70 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
- Burns ranks 11th in Par Breakers, converting 24.69% of his holes into birdies or better.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Burns averages 304.6 yards off the tee, ranking 55th on TOUR.
- Burns has accumulated 657 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 45th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
