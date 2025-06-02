Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Burns has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.