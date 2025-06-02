PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Burns will look to improve upon his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Burns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1063-71-67-70-9
    2023MC73-71E
    2022T467-69-65-65-14

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0630.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.460-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green980.0030.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0501.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6551.347

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 1.050.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.70 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
    • Burns ranks 11th in Par Breakers, converting 24.69% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Burns averages 304.6 yards off the tee, ranking 55th on TOUR.
    • Burns has accumulated 657 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 45th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
