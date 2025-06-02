PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he won in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Nick Taylor's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023175-67-63-66-17
    2022T2870-68-67-71-4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 17-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under, and returns as the defending champion.

    Nick Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667

    Nick Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.083-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5580.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0980.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1320.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7040.399

    Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.558 this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.098 ranks 69th this season.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW