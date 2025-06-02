Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he won in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Nick Taylor's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-17
|2022
|T28
|70-68-67-71
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 17-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under, and returns as the defending champion.
Nick Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
Nick Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.083
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.558
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.098
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.132
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.704
|0.399
Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.558 this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% ranks 12th on TOUR.
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.098 ranks 69th this season.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.