2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)



    Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Vilips' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Karl Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-67-68-72-916.000

    Karl Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.290-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2610.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.307-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.403-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.739-0.219

    Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.261 this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.19% ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Vilips averages 306.9 yards, ranking 39th on TOUR.
    • Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 65th in that category.
    • On the greens, Vilips has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, ranking 134th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 115th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 23.26% places him 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

