Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Vilips has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.