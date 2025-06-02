Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Vilips' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Karl Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16.000
Karl Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.290
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.261
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.307
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.403
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.739
|-0.219
Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.261 this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.19% ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Vilips averages 306.9 yards, ranking 39th on TOUR.
- Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 65th in that category.
- On the greens, Vilips has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, ranking 134th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 115th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 23.26% places him 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.