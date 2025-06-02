PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 42nd in his last appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Lashley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4271-69-72-66-2
    20231770-68-70-70-10

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 17th at 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.202-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1690.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.098-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1970.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.3280.232

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.169 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.42% of the time.
    • Lashley has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW