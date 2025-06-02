Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.169 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.42% of the time.