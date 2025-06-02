Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 42nd in his last appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Lashley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|2023
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 17th at 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.202
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.169
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.098
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.197
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.328
|0.232
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.169 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.42% of the time.
- Lashley has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
