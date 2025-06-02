Myles Creighton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Myles Creighton of Canada plans his shot out of the rough on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Myles Creighton returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). He'll look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Creighton's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|71-68-71-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Creighton's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting an even-par score.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Creighton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T57
|71-68-71-70
|E
|--
Creighton's recent performances
- Creighton's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 57th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at even par.
- Creighton has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Creighton has averaged -0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Creighton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.725
Creighton's advanced stats and rankings
- Creighton has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Creighton has posted an average of -0.468 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Creighton has managed a slight positive average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his recent performances.
- On the greens, Creighton has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Creighton's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -0.725 for his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Creighton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
