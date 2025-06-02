David Ford betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Ford of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
David Ford will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Ford's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 4-over.
- Ford has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -1.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.128
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.342
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.579
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.129
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.922
|-1.516
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ford is sporting a -0.342 mark this season.
- Ford's average Driving Distance is 302.3 yards this season.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Ford's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.11% for the 2025 season.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00 this season.
- Ford is breaking par 11.11% of the time in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
