Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.