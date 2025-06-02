Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Kuchar will look to improve on his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Kuchar's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2023
|T20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.269
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.047
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.284
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.269
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.237
|0.315
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.
- Kuchar has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.