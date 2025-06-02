Josh Goldenberg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Josh Goldenberg of United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole on day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum on November 14, 2024 in Tarragona, Spain. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Josh Goldenberg competes in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Goldenberg's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Josh Goldenberg's recent performances
- Goldenberg has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Josh Goldenberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Josh Goldenberg's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Goldenberg in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goldenberg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.