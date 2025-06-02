PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Josh Goldenberg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Goldenberg of United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole on day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum on November 14, 2024 in Tarragona, Spain. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Josh Goldenberg of United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole on day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum on November 14, 2024 in Tarragona, Spain. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

    Josh Goldenberg competes in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goldenberg at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Goldenberg's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Josh Goldenberg's recent performances

    • Goldenberg has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.

    Josh Goldenberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Josh Goldenberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Goldenberg in his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goldenberg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW