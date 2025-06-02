Jesper Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Svensson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a -0.495 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.