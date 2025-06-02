PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-66-72-71-77.750

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.803 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5870.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.495-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1210.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.208-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.422-0.073

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a -0.495 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 180 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

