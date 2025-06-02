Jesper Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|7.750
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.803 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.587
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.495
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.121
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.208
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.422
|-0.073
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a -0.495 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson is delivering a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 180 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
