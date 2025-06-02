PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Capan's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Frankie Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-75+2--

    Frankie Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-1.220-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.577-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0420.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4430.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.396-0.820

    Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.220 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.577 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 58.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
    • Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

