Frankie Capan III betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Frankie Capan III of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks Capan's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Frankie Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
Frankie Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-1.220
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.577
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.042
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.443
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.396
|-0.820
Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.220 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.577 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 58.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
- Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
