David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. The tournament presents an opportunity for Lipsky to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Lipsky has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1.369
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.466
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.061
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.187
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.847
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.065
|-0.545
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.061 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
