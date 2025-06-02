PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. The tournament presents an opportunity for Lipsky to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+6
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022MC71-71+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Lipsky has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1.369

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.466-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0610.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1870.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.847-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.065-0.545

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.061 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

