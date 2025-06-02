PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This tournament offers a purse of $9.8 million.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Ewart's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Ewart's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has an average of -0.882 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.935

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.882 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart sported a -0.575 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart delivered a 0.884 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ewart had a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart's Strokes Gained: Total average was -0.935 in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

