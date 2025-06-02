A.J. Ewart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This tournament offers a purse of $9.8 million.
Ewart's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ewart's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has an average of -0.882 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.935
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
