Cougar Collins betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Cougar Collins of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Cougar Collins will make his debut at the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8, 2025. This marks Collins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Collins' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16 under.
Collins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Collins' recent performances
- Collins missed the cut in his only recorded start of the 2025 season at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- He shot rounds of 71-75 for a total of 2-over par at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Collins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|SG: Off-the-Tee
|--
|--
|--
|SG: Approach the Green
|--
|--
|--
|SG: Around-the-Green
|--
|--
|--
|SG: Putting
|--
|--
|--
|SG: Total
|--
|--
|--
Collins' advanced stats and rankings
- Collins has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.67% for the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for 2025 is 302.8 yards.
- Collins is averaging 31.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.
- Collins has a Par Breakers percentage of 19.44% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collins as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.