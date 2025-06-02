Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Conners will look to improve on his sixth-place finish from last year's tournament.
Conners' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|2023
|T20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|2022
|6
|71-69-66-62
|-12
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.505
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.232
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.043
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.165
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.859
|0.592
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.505 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.232 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.