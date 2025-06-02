Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last two appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Baddeley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.366
|-1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.203
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.604
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.470
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.434
|-1.687
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.604 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
