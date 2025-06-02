PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last two appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Baddeley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-71+8
    2023MC71-75+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-69-68-71-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-77-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -1.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.366-1.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.203-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6040.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.470-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.434-1.687

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.604 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

