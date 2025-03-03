Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Zac Blair will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 32nd in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 1-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Blair has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 61st.
- Blair missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2020.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Blair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/20/2020
|MC
|76-68
|E
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Zac Blair has averaged 279.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|283.0
|279.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.67%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.02
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.70%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|12.59%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
- Last season Blair's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 33-under and finished second in that event.
- With 344 points last season, Blair ranked 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.294
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.110
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.114
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.087
|0.213
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.