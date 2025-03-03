Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 39th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

Zac Blair has averaged 279.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.