PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Zac Blair will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 32nd in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 1-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Blair at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Blair has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 61st.
    • Blair missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2020.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Blair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/20/2020MC76-68E

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 279.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180283.0279.1
    Greens in Regulation %10266.67%70.74%
    Putts Per Round9429.0229.9
    Par Breakers14122.70%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%12.59%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
    • Last season Blair's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 33-under and finished second in that event.
    • With 344 points last season, Blair ranked 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.2940.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.1100.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2100.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.114-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0870.213

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-71-70-67-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3266-78-70-75+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW