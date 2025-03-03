Mason Andersen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Andersen has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Andersen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.

In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.