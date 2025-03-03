PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Andersen's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Andersen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Andersen has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Andersen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Andersen is averaging -2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Andersen .

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.0298.6
    Greens in Regulation %-44.44%58.55%
    Putts Per Round-30.5028.1
    Par Breakers-11.11%20.09%
    Bogey Avoidance-38.89%15.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Andersen's best finishes

    • Andersen, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.

    Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.483

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Andersen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-80+14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-73-68-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6568-68-74-71-34
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW