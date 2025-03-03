Mason Andersen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Mason Andersen enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Andersen's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Andersen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Andersen has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Andersen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
- In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Andersen is averaging -2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.0
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|44.44%
|58.55%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|38.89%
|15.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's best finishes
- Andersen, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.483
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
