Jim Herman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Herman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He took 49th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Herman's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2024, Herman finished 49th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Herman's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|3/2/2023
|44
|71-70-68-74
|-5
|3/3/2022
|7
|76-66-66-69
|-11
Herman's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Herman has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Jim Herman has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -3.216 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Herman is averaging -4.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.4
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.98%
|40.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.67
|32.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|13.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.20%
|21.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Herman's best finishes
- Herman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in five tournaments).
- In those five events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Herman's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 9-under and finished 49th.
- With 5 points last season, Herman ranked 227th in the FedExCup standings.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.269
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Herman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|5
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.