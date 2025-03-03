PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller is a part of the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Rosenmueller's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has an average finishing position of 64th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rosenmueller is averaging -2.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances

    Rosenmueller's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5968-69-70-68-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-69-69-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-78+11--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6871-67-74-70-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

