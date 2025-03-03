Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Thomas Rosenmueller is a part of the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Rosenmueller's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- In his last five events, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rosenmueller is averaging -2.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
