William Mouw betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Mouw has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Mouw has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, William Mouw has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.