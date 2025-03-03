PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Mouw's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Mouw's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Mouw has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Mouw has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Mouw has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Mouw is averaging -4.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mouw .

    Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances

    Mouw's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-81-67E--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6673-72-75-76+84
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC66-75-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

