William Mouw betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
William Mouw will play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Mouw's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Mouw's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mouw has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Mouw has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, William Mouw has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mouw is averaging -4.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances
Mouw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.