William McGirt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
William McGirt hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 60th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, McGirt has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
McGirt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|3/2/2023
|57
|69-72-70-75
|-2
McGirt's recent performances
- McGirt has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William McGirt has averaged 263.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McGirt has an average of -4.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGirt has an average of -4.452 in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.3
|263.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.09%
|31.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.81
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.38%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.75%
|10.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt took part in eight tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- Last season McGirt's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished 25th.
- McGirt ranked 204th in the FedExCup standings with 29 points last season.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.452
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|72-69-68-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.