William McGirt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

McGirt has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, William McGirt has averaged 263.9 yards in his past five starts.

McGirt has an average of -4.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.