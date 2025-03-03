George McNeill betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, McNeill has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

McNeill has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.