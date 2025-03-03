George McNeill betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
George McNeill enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, McNeill has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In McNeill's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
McNeill's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|3/2/2023
|61
|72-68-75-73
|E
|3/3/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2/25/2021
|68
|75-67-75-71
|E
|2/20/2020
|35
|69-69-71-70
|-9
McNeill's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McNeill has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- McNeill has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- George McNeill has averaged 284.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.6
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|22.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's best finishes
- McNeill took part in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
