Robert Streb betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Streb has an average finish of 61st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.

In terms of driving distance, Robert Streb has averaged yards in his past five starts.

Streb is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.