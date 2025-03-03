PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert Streb betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Robert Streb had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Streb has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In 2024, Streb missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Streb's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-70-3
    2/20/20202769-68-69-72-10

    Streb's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Streb has an average finish of 61st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert Streb has averaged yards in his past five starts.
    • Streb is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streb is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-67.90%%
    Putts Per Round-29.72
    Par Breakers-18.21%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%18.65%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Streb's best finishes

    • Streb took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Last season Streb had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 46th with a score of 5-under (12 shots back of the winner).
    • Streb collected 12 points last season, ranking 214th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Streb's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5969-69-73-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77-64--
    July 25-283M Open4670-65-73-71-59
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-69-71-75+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

