8H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Rio Grande, PUR, for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open .

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Chandler's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Will Chandler has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Chandler is averaging -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Chandler .

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.8
    Greens in Regulation %-%64.10%
    Putts Per Round-28.8
    Par Breakers-%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance-%13.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chandler's best finishes

    • Chandler took part in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
    • Last season Chandler's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished sixth at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.095

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chandler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-72-68-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open668-67-68-66-1592
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

