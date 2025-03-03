Will Chandler betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Will Chandler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Rio Grande, PUR, for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Chandler's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Will Chandler has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chandler is averaging -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's best finishes
- Chandler took part in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Chandler's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished sixth at the WM Phoenix Open.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.095
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
