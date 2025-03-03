Will Chandler betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Will Chandler has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.