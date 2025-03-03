Vince Whaley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 6-9, Vince Whaley will try to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 13-under and finished 18th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Whaley has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Whaley last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 18th with a score of 13-under.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Whaley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|2/25/2021
|15
|72-69-68-68
|-11
|2/20/2020
|9
|70-71-69-65
|-13
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whaley has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -0.922 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 41st, while his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.563. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.06%.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.35. He has broken par 18.33% of the time (179th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|309.8
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.06%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.35
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|179
|18.33%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|13.06%
|12.15%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 49 points, Whaley currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 1.067 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.755.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.711, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 32nd in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.076
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.563
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.039
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.095
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.583
|-0.922
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.