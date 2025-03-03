PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Vince Whaley will try to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 13-under and finished 18th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Whaley has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Whaley last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 18th with a score of 13-under.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Whaley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241869-66-70-70-13
    2/25/20211572-69-68-68-11
    2/20/2020970-71-69-65-13

    Whaley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Whaley has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -0.922 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 41st, while his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.563. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.06%.
    • On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.35. He has broken par 18.33% of the time (179th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41309.8310.5
    Greens in Regulation %16863.06%64.24%
    Putts Per Round3528.3528.3
    Par Breakers17918.33%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance9913.06%12.15%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 49 points, Whaley currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 1.067 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.755.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.711, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 32nd in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.076-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.563-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.039-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0950.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.583-0.922

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3
    January 16-19The American Express6470-68-69-72-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3273-71-70-75+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-67-67-71-1021

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

