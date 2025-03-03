Vince Whaley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 1.067 mark ranked 28th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.755.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.711, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.