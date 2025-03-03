PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 48th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Fishburn finished 42nd (with a score of 10-under) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Fishburn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244271-68-68-71-10

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fishburn finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Fishburn finished 48th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fishburn has an average of -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.961 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 114th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.100, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.99%.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44309.0306.7
    Greens in Regulation %13166.99%66.67%
    Putts Per Round11029.1229.6
    Par Breakers9923.20%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance16916.34%17.95%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • While Fishburn hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • As of now, Fishburn has accumulated 97 points, which ranks him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 3.258. In that event, he finished 48th.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.044 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.609. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0050.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1000.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.215-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.270-1.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.150-1.961

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-67-73-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

