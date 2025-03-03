Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 48th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Fishburn finished 42nd (with a score of 10-under) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2024).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Fishburn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
Fishburn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Fishburn finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Fishburn finished 48th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Fishburn has an average of -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.961 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 114th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.100, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.99%.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|309.0
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.99%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.12
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.20%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|16.34%
|17.95%
Fishburn's best finishes
- While Fishburn hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- As of now, Fishburn has accumulated 97 points, which ranks him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 3.258. In that event, he finished 48th.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.044 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.609. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.005
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.100
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.215
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.270
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.150
|-1.961
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.