Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 3.258. In that event, he finished 48th.

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.044 mark ranked 29th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.609. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished sixth in that event).