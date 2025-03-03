Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 0.727 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.818.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.420.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.616, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.