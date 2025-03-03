PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Taylor Montgomery posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Montgomery's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 2.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.553.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.64. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106301.0302.3
    Greens in Regulation %15864.14%62.96%
    Putts Per Round527.6427.5
    Par Breakers4825.25%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.65%13.89%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Montgomery has 53 points, placing him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 0.727 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.818.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.420.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.616, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.162-0.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.553-2.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0700.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6922.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.093-0.095

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-74-70-73-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4269-72-66-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-69-70-44
    January 16-19The American Express5872-66-68-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6971-69-72-72E3
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4570-66-68-72-810
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2567-65-68-73-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

