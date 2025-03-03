Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Taylor Montgomery posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open looking for better results.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Montgomery's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 2.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.553.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.64. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|301.0
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.14%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.64
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.25%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.65%
|13.89%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Montgomery has 53 points, placing him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 0.727 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.818.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.420.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.616, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 25th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.162
|-0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.553
|-2.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.070
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.692
|2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.093
|-0.095
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.