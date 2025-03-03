Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 6-9, Tyler Duncan will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 12-under and placed 23rd at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Duncan has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Duncan finished 23rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Duncan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|3/3/2022
|35
|73-69-73-66
|-7
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged yards in his past five starts.
- Duncan is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.62%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.51%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|13.97%
|10.49%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Duncan's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Duncan compiled 111 points last season, which ranked him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.625
|-
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.