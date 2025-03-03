PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Tyler Duncan will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 12-under and placed 23rd at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Duncan has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Duncan finished 23rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Duncan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242367-67-70-72-12
    3/3/20223573-69-73-66-7

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged yards in his past five starts.
    • Duncan is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.6
    Greens in Regulation %8967.62%%
    Putts Per Round16629.74
    Par Breakers16621.51%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance7713.97%10.49%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Duncan's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Duncan compiled 111 points last season, which ranked him 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.625-

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-67-72-66-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6168-71-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2971-66-67-72-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

