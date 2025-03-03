Nick Watney betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Watney has an average finish of 27th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Watney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.