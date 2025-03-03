PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Watney betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Nick Watney betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his last competition, Nick Watney missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Watney has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In 2024, Watney missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Watney's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-74+1
    3/2/20235772-71-73-70-2
    2/25/2021MC74-72+2

    Watney's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Watney has an average finish of 27th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Watney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Watney is averaging 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.6296.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.28%30.56%
    Putts Per Round-30.1731.0
    Par Breakers-25.23%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.61%17.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney last season took part in 13 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 23.1%.
    • Last season Watney put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 11th with a score of 142-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 33 points last season, Watney ranked 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.244

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-66-68-69-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

