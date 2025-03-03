Henrik Norlander betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he took 15th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Norlander has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Norlander last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 15th with a score of 14-under.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Norlander's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|3/2/2023
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|2/20/2020
|44
|66-75-69-70
|-8
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 13-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -1.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 0.140 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander sports a 0.913 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 19.93% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.6
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|68.63%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.59
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|164
|19.93%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|12.09%
|13.25%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Norlander has 72 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.183 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.164. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.194 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.062), which ranked 20th in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.148
|-1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.913
|3.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.129
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.394
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.243
|0.140
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
