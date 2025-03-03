PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he took 15th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Norlander has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Norlander last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 15th with a score of 14-under.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Norlander's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241571-68-66-69-14
    3/2/20231570-71-68-68-11
    2/20/20204466-75-69-70-8

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 13-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging -1.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 0.140 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander sports a 0.913 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 19.93% of the time (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.6293.8
    Greens in Regulation %10168.63%65.38%
    Putts Per Round15229.5929.5
    Par Breakers16419.93%20.09%
    Bogey Avoidance5912.09%13.25%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Norlander has 72 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.183 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.164. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.194 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.062), which ranked 20th in the field.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.148-1.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.9133.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.129-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.394-1.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2430.140

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1367-71-67-66-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

