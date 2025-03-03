Trey Mullinax betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 25th in that event).

Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 1.243 mark ranked 31st in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 0.978.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.422, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.