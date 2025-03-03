Trey Mullinax betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax looks to improve upon his 44th-place finish in 2017's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Mullinax has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 44th.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|319.5
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.26%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|30.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|20.83%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9.72%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 16-under and finished 18th.
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 1.243 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 0.978.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.422, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Mullinax delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.617
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.