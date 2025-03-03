Trevor Cone betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone will compete at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Cone has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 70th, posting a score of 6-over.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Cone's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|70
|71-71-74-78
|+6
Cone's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cone finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Trevor Cone has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cone is averaging -4.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's best Strokes Gained performances
Cone's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
