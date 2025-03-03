Trevor Cone betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Cone finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Trevor Cone has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.