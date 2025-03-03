PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone will compete at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Cone has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 70th, posting a score of 6-over.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Cone's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20237071-71-74-78+6

    Cone's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cone finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trevor Cone has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cone is averaging -4.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cone .

    Cone's best Strokes Gained performances

    Cone's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-73-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-82+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW