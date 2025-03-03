Trace Crowe betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
At The RSM Classic, Trace Crowe struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Crowe missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Crowe's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -4.756 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.50%
|8.33%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.62
|33.0
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.55%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|15.93%
|15.97%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe participated in 25 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
- Last season Crowe's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
- With 235 points last season, Crowe ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.134
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.069
|-2.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.055
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.075
|-4.756
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
