Trace Crowe betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Crowe has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Trace Crowe has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Crowe has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.