Trace Crowe betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At The RSM Classic, Trace Crowe struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is looking for a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Crowe missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Crowe's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC70-71-3

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Trace Crowe has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -4.756 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Crowe .

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8298.0
    Greens in Regulation %10366.50%8.33%
    Putts Per Round4628.6233.0
    Par Breakers2926.55%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14515.93%15.97%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe participated in 25 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
    • Last season Crowe's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With 235 points last season, Crowe ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.134-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.069-2.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.055-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.074-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.075-4.756

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4268-69-72-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-66-68-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3767-70-68-72-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

