Steven Fisk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Steven Fisk struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Fisk's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Fisk's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fisk has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fisk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Steven Fisk has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -2.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.801, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.9 yards) ranks 19th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fisk has a -0.175 mark (129th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fisk has registered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR, while he ranks 184th with a putts-per-round average of 31.12. He has broken par 18.95% of the time (174th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|314.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|73.20%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|31.12
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|174
|18.95%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|13.07%
|12.96%
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Fisk, who has 48 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.697. He finished 17th in that event.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.434.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.717). That ranked 47th in the field.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.801
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.175
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.130
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.184
|-2.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.428
|-0.935
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.