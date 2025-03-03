Steven Fisk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.697. He finished 17th in that event.

Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.434.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.717). That ranked 47th in the field.