PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Steven Fisk struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Fisk's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fisk has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Fisk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Steven Fisk has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -2.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fisk .

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.801, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.9 yards) ranks 19th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fisk has a -0.175 mark (129th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fisk has registered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR, while he ranks 184th with a putts-per-round average of 31.12. He has broken par 18.95% of the time (174th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19314.9312.0
    Greens in Regulation %2473.20%73.33%
    Putts Per Round18431.1231.3
    Par Breakers17418.95%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10113.07%12.96%

    Fisk's best finishes

    • Fisk has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • Fisk, who has 48 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.697. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.434.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.717). That ranked 47th in the field.
    • Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.8011.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.175-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1300.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-1.184-2.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.428-0.935

    Fisk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4972-65-67-73-5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-74-67-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6369-76-75-75+74
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1769-64-69-70-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW