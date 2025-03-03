Tommy Gainey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he hits the links March 6-9, Tommy Gainey will look to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and finished 32nd at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last five trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Gainey has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Gainey finished 32nd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Gainey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|3/2/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|3/3/2022
|3
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|2/25/2021
|68
|65-76-74-73
|E
Gainey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gainey has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Gainey finished 44th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 4-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 275.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey has an average of 1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging 2.244 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.1
|275.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.28%
|27.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.24%
|18.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|19.23%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's best finishes
- Gainey participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Gainey put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 11-under and finished 32nd (seven shots back of the winner).
- Gainey compiled 12 points last season, which placed him 214th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.244
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
