Tommy Gainey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Gainey has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Gainey finished 44th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He finished 4-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 275.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gainey has an average of 1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.