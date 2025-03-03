PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tim Widing betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Tim Widing struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Widing's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Widing's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Widing has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Tim Widing has averaged 323.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -1.880 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Widing .

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.4323.2
    Greens in Regulation %-57.41%65.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.3329.3
    Par Breakers-15.74%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's best finishes

    • Widing, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time.
    • Last season Widing had his best performance at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He shot 8-over and finished 41st (14 shots back of the winner).

    Widing's best Strokes Gained performances

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.880

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-68-76-73+8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D74+4--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-67-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

