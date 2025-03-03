Tim Widing betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Tim Widing struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Widing's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Widing's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Widing has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Tim Widing has averaged 323.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -1.880 in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|323.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Widing had his best performance at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He shot 8-over and finished 41st (14 shots back of the winner).
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.880
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.