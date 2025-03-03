PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Thriston Lawrence missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll be after better results March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Lawrence's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Lawrence hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lawrence is averaging -3.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lawrence .

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.6299.1
    Greens in Regulation %-64.58%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.7
    Par Breakers-23.26%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.63%23.61%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence played seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.

    Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740. He finished 36th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence posted his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.850.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.952

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5972-65-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

