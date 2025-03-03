Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740. He finished 36th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence posted his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.850.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.