Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his most recent competition, Thriston Lawrence missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll be after better results March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Lawrence's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Lawrence's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Lawrence hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lawrence is averaging -3.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|23.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence played seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740. He finished 36th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence posted his best performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.850.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 36th in the field.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.952
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
